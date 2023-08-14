NEW ORLEANS – The Coastal Carolina men’s soccer team was selected to finish sixth in the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Soccer Preseason Poll, while Eythor Kjartansson was named to the 2023 All-Sun Belt Preseason team, the league announced on Monday.

The midfielder played and started in 15 matches for the Chants. Kjartansson was a playmaker for CCU his freshman year, tallying a team-leading seven assists, including three in one match versus Georgia Southern (Nov. 11), which placed him in a tie for second Coastal’s record book for most assists in one match.

The Vestmannaeyjar, Iceland, native was a regular in the 2022 Sun Belt statistical rankings, placing third in assists (7), second in assists per game (0.44), and tied for first with the most assists in a single match (3). His assists per game average also placed him in a tie 45th in the NCAA statistical rankings.

The Chants received 45 votes in the 2023 preseason coaches poll, which predicted them to finish tied for sixth in the Sun Belt ahead of James Madison (40 votes), Old Dominion (26 votes), and Georgia Southern (16 votes). Georgia State also received 45 votes.

The reigning 2023 Sun Belt regular season and conference tournament champions, Kentucky secured the number one spot in the poll, receiving 93 votes and six first-place picks.

The South Carolina Gamecocks were predicted to finish in the middle of the table in the fifth spot after receiving 49 votes.

2023 Sun Belt Men’s Soccer Preseason Poll

1. Kentucky – 93 (6)

2. Marshall – 91 (2)

3. West Virginia – 77 (1)

4. UCF – 68 (1)

5. South Carolina – 49

6. Georgia State – 45

Coastal Carolina – 45

8. James Madison – 40

9. Old Dominion – 26

10. Georgia Southern – 16

2023 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Soccer Preseason Awards

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year

Casper Grening, Kentucky (Jr., F – Roskilde, Denmark)

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

Casper Mols, Kentucky (So., GK — Aabenraa, Denmark )

2023 Men’s Soccer Preseason All-Conference Team*

Mathew Bell, Marshall (So., F – Kingston, Jamaica)

Simon Carlson, Georgia State (Sr., F – Kennesaw, Ga.)

Lucca Dourando, UCF (Sr., F – São Paulo, Brazil)

Casper Grening, Kentucky (Jr., F – Roskilde, Denmark)

Andrew Erickson, Kentucky (Sr., M – San Antonio, Texas)

Eythor Kjartansson, Coastal Carolina (So., M – Vestmannaeyjar, Iceland)

Alex Karkowiak, James Madison (R-Jr., M – Guelph, Ontario, Canada)

Gavin Williams, Georgia State (So., M – Cumming, Ga.)

Morris Duggan, Marshall (Sr., D – Munich, Germany)

Max Miller, Kentucky (So., D – Lexington, Ky.)

Anderson Rosa, UCF (Sr., D – Salvador, Bahia, Brazil)

Capser Mols, Kentucky (So., GK – Aabenraa, Denmark)

* Team Expanded Due to Ties in Voting