CCU Men’s Soccer Scores Late; Wins Sun Belt Title in Penalty Kick Shootout; Ciroi Named Most Outstanding Player

BOONE, NC (WBTW) – The Coastal Carolina men’s soccer team won its’ third Sun Belt Championship over Georgia State in a Sun Belt classic that was not decided until a seven-shot penalty kick shootout that saw the Chants move into the NCAA Tournament with the league’s automatic berth. The final score will officially be 1-1 with CCU advancing on penalty kicks 6-5.

The Chants (9-7-3) were fortunate to even make it into overtime as they trailed 1-0 when Sam Snaith was able to score off a corner kick from Morten Timm with just over a minute left in regulation to even the score at one. It was Snaith’s team-leading eighth goal of the season and Timm’s team-leading fourth assist on the year.

Georgia State (12-4-4) had taken the lead just two minutes earlier when Matthew Fearnley scored in the 86th minute which looked to be enough to send the Panthers to the title.

Once the first overtime started, Georgia State came out as the aggressor and took two shots in the opening overtime period. The Chants couldn’t get any offense generated and did not get a shot off.

The second overtime period was all CCU. This time the Chants came out as the aggressor and CCU had five shots with three on goal in the final 10-minute overtime period, but could not get any of them to find the back of the net.

The penalty kicks did not start out well for CCU as they missed their first attempt after Georgia State made its first to lead 1-0. From there on the Chants had six consecutive players convert on penalty kicks with Paavo Riihjarvi finishing it off after a Georgia State miss on the seventh attempt.

The run of six PK’s was started by Naty Endale and followed by Jeranimo Power, Tyrone Mondi, Emile Rzepecki and Luke Williams before Paavo’s winner.

It is the Chanticleers third Sun Belt Championship in its four years as members of the Sun Belt. It is also the third time CCU has defeated Georgia State in the Sun Belt finals.

CCU finished the game with 18 shots putting five on goal. The Panthers had 15 shots and matched the Chants with five on goal.

Both goalkeepers had exceptional outings. Panther’s goalie Paul Tyson finished the day with four saves as did the Chants’ Alberto Ciroi.

With Ciroi’s play, he was named the Most Outstanding Player on the 2019 Sun Belt Men’s Soccer All-Tournament Team. He was joined on the All-Tournament Team by teammates Jeranimo Power, Kasper Skraep and Sam Snaith.

The NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee will announce the 48-team field for the 2019 bracket on Monday, Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. Check back with GoCCUsports.com for all the NCAA Championship information.

