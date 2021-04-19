CCU men’s soccer to open with Wake Forest in the NCAA tournament

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina men’s soccer program will open the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Championship against the No. 5 overall national seed Wake Forest Demon Deacons out of the ACC. The match is set for Sunday, May 2 at 1 p.m. ET and will be played at Spry Stadium, Wake Forest’s home stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The Chanticleers (9-4-2) received the Sun Belt’s automatic berth into the tournament by winning the 2020 Sun Belt Conference Championship last fall. It is CCU’s 17th overall NCAA Tournament appearance and seventh since the 2010 season. It is also the first time the Chanticleers have received a bye into the second round in the NCAA postseason event.

Wake Forest (11-2-2) enters the tournament as the fifth seed in the championship. They have the country’s longest streak in the top-25 of the United Soccer Coaches (USC) poll at 84 consecutive weeks while also remaining in the top-10 for the past 64 polls.

This is not the first time these two teams have met in the NCAA Championship. CCU defeated the Demon Deacons 2-1 in overtime in a 2012 second-round match. The two teams met again in the second round during the 2016 championship with Wake Forest winning 2-0. Both of those matches were played at Spry Stadium.

Overall, the two teams have met seven times on the pitch with Wake Forest holding a 5-2 lead in the series. Both of the Chants’ wins have come at Wake Forest.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics