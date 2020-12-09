CCU prepares for final regular season game against Troy on Saturday

CONWAY, S.C. – The No. 11/13 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will hit the road for their final regular-season contest this Saturday, Dec. 12, at 3 p.m. ET in Troy, Alabama. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Saturday’s game at Troy was originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, but was postponed due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests and injuries to a specific position group within the Troy football program.

NATIONALLY RANKED CHANTICLEERS

• For the eighth-straight week and just the eighth time in the program’s young FBS history, the Chanticleers were ranked in the top 25 nationally.

• CCU came in this week at No. 11 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 13 in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports.

SUN BELT – HIGHEST CALLING

• The Chanticleers continued to make Sun Belt history this week, as CCU’s No. 11 ranking in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 13 ranking in the Amway Coaches Poll (USA Today) are both conference highs in terms of national rankings.

• The No. 14/14 nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina football team made history once again on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, as the Chanticleers became the highest nationally-ranked football team for the second time in Sun Belt Conference history when they were voted No. 14 overall in both the AP Top 25 Poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll.

• The then-No. 15/16 nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina football team made history on Nov. 1, 2020, as the Chanticleers became the highest nationally-ranked football team in Sun Belt Conference history.

• The Chanticleers were ranked No. 15 overall in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll in Week 9, eclipsing the previous Sun Belt record of No. 19 set by Appalachian State last season and Louisiana twice this year.

• In the Amway Coaches Poll presented by USA Today Sports, the Chants came in at No. 16 overall, surpassing the previous Sun Belt high of No. 18 set last year by Appalachian State in the Week 16 (Final) poll on Jan. 14.

2020 SUN BELT EAST DIVISION CHAMPIONS

• Coastal Carolina won the program’s first-ever Sun Belt East Division Championship two weeks ago with a 49-14 conference road win at Texas State (Nov. 28).

• The Chanticleers won the Sun Belt East Division title in only the program’s fourth year as a full-time Sun Belt Conference and FBS member.

• Coastal will host the West Division Champion in No. 17 nationally-ranked Louisiana on Saturday, Dec. 19, in the 2020 Sun Belt Conference Football Championship Game.

BEST START IN SUN BELT HISTORY

• Coastal’s 10-0 start this season is the best start by a football team in Sun Belt history. The Chants’ start topped Appalachian State’s previous mark of 7-0 last season.

CHASING HISTORY

• The 2020 Chanticleers are closing in on matching the program’s best-ever start, as the 2014 team began the year at 11-0.

• A win over Troy (Dec. 12) would give the Chanticleers their first-ever undefeated regular season at 11-0.

AMERICA’S TEAM

• This season, Coastal has had nine of its 11 contests nationally televised, including each of its first eight games of the season.

09/12/20 at Kansas Fox Sports 1 (FS1)

09/18/20 Campbell ESPN

10/03/20 Arkansas State ESPN2

10/14/20 at #21 Louisiana ESPN

10/24/20 Georgia Southern ESPNU

10/31/20 at Georgia State ESPNU

11/07/20 South Alabama ESPNU

11/21/20 Appalachian State ESPN

12/05/20 #8 BYU ESPNU

• In fact, this week’s contest at Troy (Dec. 12) is only the Chants’ second game this season to not be broadcast live on a national television station. The other was the road contest at Texas State (Nov. 28).

BUSTING THROUGH THE SUN BELT

• Coastal is off to a 7-0 start in conference play for the first time since joining the Sun Belt as a full-time member in 2017.

• Prior to this season, Coastal had not won more than two conference games in any season since joining the Sun Belt in 2017.

YEAR SBC OVERALL

2017 2-6 3-9

2018 2-6 5-7

2019 2-6 5-7

2020 7-0 10-0

• In fact, this season Coastal has outscored its conference opponents by 160 points (267-107) over the Chanticleers’ seven conference wins.

GOING STREAKING

• Coastal’s current 10-game winning streak this season is the longest single-season winning streak for the Chants since moving to the FBS level in 2017.

2020

09/12/20 at Kansas W, 38-23

09/18/20 Campbell W, 43-21

10/03/20 Arkansas State W, 52-23

10/14/20 at #21 Louisiana W, 30-27

10/24/20 Georgia Southern W, 28-14

10/31/20 at Georgia State W, 51-0

11/07/20 South Alabama W, 23-6

11/21/20 Appalachian State W, 34-23

11/28/20 at Texas State W, 49-14

12/05/20 #8 BYU W, 22-17

• The last time the Chants’ won 10 games in a row was in 2014 when they started the season at 11-0.

• If you go back to the 2019 season, Coastal Carolina has won 11-straight games and will look to set a new program-record of 12-straight wins with a win this Saturday at Troy (Dec. 12).

11/30/19 Texas State W, 24-21

09/12/20 at Kansas W, 38-23

09/18/20 Campbell W, 43-21

10/03/20 Arkansas State W, 52-23

10/14/20 at #21 Louisiana W, 30-27

10/24/20 Georgia Southern W, 28-14

10/31/20 at Georgia State W, 51-0

11/07/20 South Alabama W, 23-6

11/21/20 Appalachian State W, 34-23

11/28/20 at Texas State W, 49-14

12/05/20 #8 BYU W, 22-17

VERSUS THE FBS TOP 25

• Coastal Carolina is 2-3 all-time versus FBS top-25 nationally-ranked teams in the program history. However, both wins have come this season, a 30-27 conference road win at then-No. 21 Louisiana (Oct. 14) and a 22-17 win over then-No. 8 BYU (Dec. 5) last week.

All-Time Versus FBS Top 25

08/30/08 at #22 Penn State L, 10-66

09/04/10 at #25 West Virginia L, 0-31

11/23/13 at #11 South Carolina L, 10-70

10/14/20 at #21 Louisiana W, 30-27

12/05/20 #8 BYU W, 22-17

• The Chanticleers are 2-0 versus FBS top-25 teams as an FBS member with their wins over then-No. 21 Louisiana (Oct. 14) and then-No. 8 BYU (Dec. 5) this season.

• Last week’s game versus No. 8 BYU was the first home game in Chants’ history against an FBS nationally-ranked top 25 team at Brooks Stadium.

• The No. 8 nationally-ranked BYU Cougars are the highest nationally ranked FBS team that the Chanticleers have defeated in program history.

TWO OF A KIND

• Coastal Carolina and Notre Dame are the only two 10-0 football teams in all of NCAA FBS football entering play this week.

SERIES VERSUS THE TROJANS

• Coastal Carolina is 1-2 all-time versus Troy on the gridiron with all three meetings coming since 2017 as Sun Belt Conference foes.

11/11/17 at Coastal Carolina L, 17-42

09/29/18 at Troy L, 21-45

11/02/19 at Coastal Carolina W, 36-35

SCOUTING TROY

• Troy enters this week’s contest at 5-5 overall and 3-3 in Sun Belt Conference play having shut out South Alabama 29-0 last week (Dec. 5) after dropping three-straight games.

• The Trojans are 2-2 at home inside Veterans Memorial Stadium this year with wins over Texas State (Oct. 10) and Eastern Kentucky (Oct. 17).

• Troy is averaging 26.3 points per game this season and has relied heavily on a passing attack that is second in the conference and 23rd nationally with an average of 283.8 passing yards per game.

• On the flip side, the Trojans are averaging just 104.0 yards per game on the ground and have an average time of possession of 27:13, which both rank ninth in the Sun Belt this year.

• The quarterback duo of Gunnar Watson (186-of-264, 1,881 yards, 15 TDs, 6 INTs) and Jacob Free (79-of-134, 957 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INTs) have combined to complete 66.1 percent of their passes for 2,838 yards and 20 touchdowns.

• A total of six Trojans have hauled in 20 or more pass receptions this season led by Kaylon Geiger’s 55 catches and 649 yards, Reggie Todd’s 35 receptions and 429 yards, and Khalil McClain’s team-high six touchdown catches.

• The rushing game is led by the duo of Kimani Vidal (89 att., 469 yards, 3 TDs) and B.J. Smith (73 att., 277 yards, 3 TDs) as the tandem has accounted for 746 of the Trojans’ 1,040 rushing yards this season.

• Defensively, Troy leads both the Sun Belt and is tied in all of FBS with four defensive touchdowns.

• However, the Trojans are allowing 394.2 total yards per game, 228.5 per game via the pass and 165.7 per contest on the ground.

• All-Sun Belt performer Carlton Martial leads the team with 92 total tackles and 7.5 tackles-for-loss, while Jayden McDonald and Dell Pettus have recorded 60 and 57 tackles, respectively.

• As a team, the Trojans’ defensive unit has registered seven interceptions, including a team-high three picks by Terence Dunlap.

CONTROLLING THE EAST

• The Chanticleers sit atop of the Sun Belt Conference regular-season standings at 7-0 and have already won the Sun Belt East Division title.

• Coastal is 3-0 over its East Division foes this season posting dominating wins over Georgia Southern (Oct. 24) and at Georgia State (Oct. 31), and coming from behind to defeat four-time defending Sun Belt Champions Appalachian State (Nov. 21).

TAMING THE WILD-WILD WEST

• The Chanticleers went 4-0 this season versus the Sun Belt West Division with wins over Arkansas State (Oct. 3), at then-No. 21 Louisiana (Oct. 14), versus South Alabama (Nov. 7), and at Texas State (Nov. 28).

• The 52-23 home win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves was the Chanticleers’ first in the all-time series.

• The 23-6 Homecoming victory over South Alabama was also the Chanticleers’ first-ever over the Jaguars.

