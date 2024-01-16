CONWAY, S.C. – The 2024 Coastal Carolina University baseball team garnered a preseason ranking of No. 18 from D1Baseball.com

The Chanticleers are coming off back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances. Coastal won 42 games last season, including finishing 23-7 in league action en route to hosting the 18th regional in program history. CCU’s 42 wins in 2023 ranked tied for 12th on the all-time wins list and are the most since the 2018 season when the Chants won 43 games.

Coastal Carolina is led by head coach Gary Gilmore, who will wrap up his coaching career following the 2024 season after 29 years at Coastal and 35 years total for his career. CCU returns 16 players from the 2023 squad, including the 2023 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year Caden Bodine, first team All-Sun Belt selection Derek Bender, and second team All-Sun Belt performer Graham Brown.

Coastal will open the 2024 season by hosting the Baseball at the Beach tournament. The Chants will meet George Mason on opening day, Indiana on Saturday, and Duke on Sunday to close out the weekend.