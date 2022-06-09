CONWAY, S.C. – Six members of the Coastal Carolina women’s track & field team will compete in the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon from Wednesday, June 8 through Saturday, June 11.



Carvers Bay graduate and current 60 meter indoor national champion Melissa Jefferson qualified for two individual events and is a member of the 4×100 relay team. Socastee High School graduate Jermaisha Arnold earned a spot in the 400-meters with a new school record and personal best time of 51.54 seconds, while Mekenze Kelley also qualified for the event in 52.07.



Shani’a Bellamy and Alexis Glasco both advanced to the 100-meter hurdles semifinal round with times of 13.32 and 13.33, respectively. Bellamy also will compete in the 400-meter hurdles after posting a new CCU record time of 56.65.



The 4×100 relay team of Kayla Sweeney , Bellamy, Arnold, Jefferson, and Glasco earned a spot in the semifinals with a new school and Sun Belt Conference record time of 43.49.



Outdoor Track & Field Championship TV schedule

Date ROUND TIME (ET) NETWORK June 8, 2022 Men’s Day 1 7:30 p.m. ESPNU June 9, 2022 Women’s Day 1 8:30 p.m. ESPNU June 10, 2022 Men’s Day 2 9:00 p.m. ESPN2 June 11, 2022 Women’s Day 2 5:30 p.m. ESPN