CONWAY – With all four games canceled on Friday, the Coastal Carolina staff and administration decided to cancel the rest of the weekend slate of the Kickin’ Chicken Classic due to the impending weather forecast for the Conway area.

The Chanticleers will return to the diamond next weekend as they host the Battle of the Beach. CCU will take on Buffalo, East Carolina, and Saint Francis at St. John Stadium starting on Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

Courtesy – CCU Athletics