CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina softball head coach Kelley Green is excited to announce the 2023 schedule, as the Chanticleers will host four multi-team tournaments and a total of 38 home games at St. John Stadium in Conway, S.C.

“We are excited about building upon the big strides we made last year,” stated Coach Green. “Our chemistry and dugout culture have remained strong, and we have added some talented new faces in the program.”

Softball single-game tickets and tournament passes are on sale now by CLICKING HERE.

Coastal will kick off the 2023 season with the Kickin’ Chicken Classic on Feb. 9-12, hosting UMass Lowell, Towson, Penn State, and South Dakota, playing six games in four days.

The final home stand of the season will include a midweek bout versus the College of Charleston on April 25 and a three-game series with Louisiana on April 28-30, prior to the Chants wrapping up the regular-season schedule on the road at Appalachian State from May 4-6 in Boone, N.C.

The 2023 Sun Belt Conference Softball Championship Tournament will be hosted this year by Louisiana at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park in Lafayette, La., from May 10-13.

Full Schedule:

