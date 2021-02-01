CCU softball releases their 2021 schedule, regular season begins on February 12th

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina University’s head softball coach Kelley Green has finalized the 2021 softball schedule which will see the Chanticleers host three early season non-conference tournaments and a total of 27 games.

Green’s 12th season leading the Chanticleers will have CCU playing a 54-game spring schedule which includes facing preseason nationally-ranked South Carolina, Louisiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

CCU will have a 24-game conference season against eight Sun Belt Conference opponents in a three-game series. The Chants will also play 20 non-conference games with three of those being road-game doubleheaders.

Health and safety protocols for attendance will remain in place to include, but not limited to:

Admission to home games will be managed by a team list only and no tickets will be sold.

Face coverings WILL BE required.

Creation of “buffer” around the field and/or team areas (i.e. dugouts, bullpens).

When concessions are available, cashless or touchless payment options (when applicable) will be available along with pre-packaged food and beverage options.

Increased cleaning of high traffic areas during events.

No printed gameday programs or rosters.

Coastal Carolina University and the Department of Athletics is committed to providing a safe environment for the enjoyment of our patrons that attend our home intercollegiate athletic events. Individuals that disregard health and safety protocols may be asked to leave.

The schedule begins on Feb. 12-14 when the Chanticleers will host the annual Kickin’ Chicken Classic. CCU will play SEC-power Tennessee and follow that up with games against Akron, Ohio, and Connecticut.

The annual Battle of the Beach tournament is slated to run Feb. 19-21 and will have the Chants facing St. Francis, Buffalo, and East Carolina.

Coastal will then play its first road game of the season in Columbia, S.C. where the Chants will face the 15th-ranked Gamecocks in a doubleheader is scheduled for Feb. 24.

CCU will then return home to host its final tournament of the season with the Chanticleer Showdown Feb. 26-28 against Lipscomb, Marshall, and Charleston Southern in the annual event.

Following the Chanticleer Showdown, coach Green’s squad will embark on a 10-game road trip beginning in the state of Florida at the FAU Tournament March 5-7. The tournament field includes FAU, Kentucky, Ohio State, Illinois State, and Columbia. The Chants will continue the road trip as they open conference play at ULM on March 13-14, before wrapping up the road trip with an in-state doubleheader at the College of Charleston on March 16.

Coastal will then open the home portion of the conference season hosting South Alabama March 20-21 before jumping back on the road for a non-conference double-header at Charleston Southern on March 24 and a three-game road conference series at Texas State slated for April 1-2.

The Chanticleers will host nine of its next 14 games at St. John Stadium beginning with a visit from Georgia Southern April 9-10.

After a visit to Georgia State on April 17-18, the Chants will return home to face UT Arlington April 24-25.

The final non-conference games of the season will find Coastal traveling to Rock Hill, S.C., to face Winthrop in a doubleheader April 27, followed by the final home games of the season when eighth-ranked Louisiana comes to Conway on May 1-2.

The Chants will end the regular season on the road at Appalachian State May 5-6 before embarking on the Sun Belt Conference Championship which will be held in Troy, Ala., May 11-15.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics