CCU sophomores power the Chanticleers past Davidson, 15-5

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina sophomores Makenzie Pate, Eric Brown, and Cooper Weiss all homered on Friday while redshirt sophomore pitcher Jacob Maton pitched 5.0 strong innings as the Chanticleers blew out the Davidson Wildcats 15-5 in the final game of day one of the Baseball at the Beach tournament.

Maton (2-1) picked up his second-straight win, as the right-handed hurler overcame a first-batter solo home run to allow just one run on two hits and two walks while striking out a career-high seven batters over 5.0-complete innings.

At the plate, Pate (3-for-5, HR, 2B, 4 RBIs, 2 runs) led the way as the outfielder had two extra-base hits, including a three-run home run, and drove in a career-high four RBIs. Fellow sophomore Dale Thomas (3-for-4, BB, 2 RBIs, 3 runs) matched Pate with three base hits, while both Brown (2-for-3, HR, 2B, BB, RBI, run) and Weiss (2-for-3, HR, 2 BB, 2 RBIs, 3 runs) each had a home run in the win.

Juniors BT Riopelle (2-for-3, 2B, run) and Nick Lucky (2-for-4, 3B, BB, 2 RBIs, 2 runs) each had two base hits on the day, as the Chants recorded eight extra-base hits in the double-digit win.

The Wildcats were led by Ryan Wilson (3-for-4, HR, 3 RBIs) and his team-high three hits and three RBIs, while lead-off hitter Alex Fedje-Johnson (2-for-4, HR) had two base hits in the loss.

Davidson’s Gabe Levy (1-1) was handed the loss, as the starting pitcher was roughed up for eight runs, seven of which were earned, on 10 hits and six strikeouts over 4.0-plus innings. He gave up all three Coastal home runs in the game.

After Davidson lead-off hitter Fedje-Johnson homered to left field to start the game, the Chanticleers tied the game up in the bottom of the first on back-to-back hits from Lucky and Brown and a sacrifice fly to right field by Alex Gattinelli.

The Chants opened the game open in the bottom of the second inning with a five-run frame, as Weiss led off the inning with a single to left and then advanced to third on a double off the left-field wall by Tyler Johnson.

Following a fielding error by the Davidson first baseman that allowed Weiss to score from third and Thomas to reach base safely, Pate launched a ball to deep right-center field for a three-run home run to put the men in pinstripes up 5-1. It was Pate’s third home run of the season and second in the last two games.

Not to be outdone, Brown belted a solo home run to left-center field two batters later, his second of the season, to extend the Chants’ lead to 6-1 after two innings of play.

While the offense was scoring runs, Maton was cruising on the mound as he pitched back-to-back clean innings in the second and third, threw around one hit in the fourth, and struck out the side in the fifth to keep the Wildcats’ bats in control.

Coastal posted another big inning in the bottom of the fifth, again using the long ball, as Weiss hit a two-run home run to left field to plate Riopelle who led-off the inning with a double.

Four batters later, Thomas scored from third on a wild pitch and Lucky drove in Pate on a sacrifice fly to center to put the home team on top 10-1.

The Wildcats were able to push across two runs on three hits, including an RBI single off the bat of Wilson, and a Coastal balk to put the score at 10-3 midway through the sixth.

However, the Chants’ offense quickly got the two runs back and then some in the bottom half of the frame, as two walks and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases with one out. Thomas then lined his third hit of the day to left for an RBI single. Pate followed with an RBI single to center and then Lucky drew a four-pitch base on balls for an RBI to put the home team up 13-3.

Junior Lorenzo Morello picked up an RBI on a bases-loaded ground ball to the shortstop to cap the four-run inning and push the Chants’ lead to 11 at 14-3.

Davidson’s Wilson added to his night with a two-run home run in the top of the eighth to put the score at 14-5, before CCU tacked on a run in the bottom half of the inning on a sacrifice fly off the bat of freshman Billy Underwood.

Chant pitchers Hunter Sibley (1.0 IP, 2 ER, 2 hits, BB, K) and Jonathan Blackwell (1.0 IP, 1 hit, 1 K) made their season debuts in the eighth and ninth innings to help seal the double-digit win.

Coastal (6-2) will return to action tomorrow to take on the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks (5-4) at 3 p.m. ET on day two of the Baseball at the Beach event.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics