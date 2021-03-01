CCU, Sun Belt Conference announce 2021 football schedule

NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference today announced dates and opponents for Coastal Carolina’s 2021 conference schedule, highlighted by not one, not two, but three midweek games that will be broadcast live on national television. Kickoff times will be announced at a later date.

Networks on all games, including midweeks, will be announced at a later date. The first three weeks of the season will have confirmed game times and networks in early June. All other games, outside of midweek contests, fall into the 12-day selection process. The 2021 season will be the tenth consecutive year that every SBC home game will appear on an ESPN platform.



As previously announced, Coastal will open the 2021 schedule with home games versus The Citadel on Saturday, Sept. 4, and Kansas on Saturday, Sept. 11. The contest versus the Jayhawks will mark the first time in program history at the Chanticleers will host a Power 5 opponent in Brooks Stadium.

The Chanticleers will then hit the road to take on the Buffalo Bulls out of the Mid-American Conference (MAC) for the first time on Saturday, Sept. 18, before returning home to renew the series with the Massachusetts Minutemen on Saturday, Sept. 25.



The Sun Belt Conference Championship title defense begins with the conference opener at home versus ULM on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Coastal’s next three contests will all come midweek, as the Chanticleers will continue Sun Belt play on the road at Arkansas State on Thursday, Oct. 7, before a Wednesday night Sun Belt East Division road clash at Appalachian State on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

The third midweek contest will be at home on Thursday night, Oct. 28, versus the Troy Trojans.

The 2020 Sun Belt Conference Champions will return to Saturday action on Nov. 6 with a divisional contest at Georgia Southern, before playing back-to-back home games versus Georgia State on Saturday, Nov. 13, and Texas State on Saturday, Nov. 20.

The Chants will wrap up the 2021 regular-season slate on the road at South Alabama on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 27.

The 2021 Sun Belt Conference Championship Game is slated to take place on Saturday, Dec. 4, and once again will be held at a campus site.



Saturday, Sept. 4 vs. The Citadel

2020 Record – Playing 2021 spring season

All-time vs. The Citadel – Series is tied at 1-1

Last Meeting vs. The Citadel – 11/28/2015 – L, 41-38 (NCAA FCS DI Playoffs)



Saturday, Sept. 11 vs. Kansas

2020 Record – 0-9, 0-8 Big 12

All-time vs. Kansas – Coastal leads 2-0

Last Meeting vs. Kansas – 9/12/2020 – W, 38-23



Saturday, Sept. 18 at Buffalo

2020 Record – 6-1, 5-0 MAC

All-time vs. Buffalo – N/A

First-ever Meeting vs. Buffalo



Saturday, Sept. 25 vs. UMass

2020 Record – 0-4 Independent

All-time vs. UMass – Coastal leads 3-0

Last Meeting vs. UMass – 9/21/2019 – W, 62-28



Saturday, Oct. 2 vs. ULM

2020 Record – 0-10, 0-7 Sun Belt

All-time vs. ULM – ULM leads 3-0

Last Meeting vs. ULM – 11/23/19 – L, 45-42



Thursday, Oct. 7 at Arkansas State

2020 Record – 4-7, 2-6 Sun Belt

All-time vs. Arkansas State – Arkansas State leads 3-1

Last Meeting vs. Arkansas State – 10/3/2020 – W, 52-23



Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Appalachian State

2020 Record – 9-3, 6-2 Sun Belt

All-time vs. App State – App State leads 6-1

Last Meeting vs. App State – 11/21/2020 – W, 34-23



Thursday, Oct. 28 vs. Troy

2020 Record – 5-6, 3-4 Sun Belt

All-time vs. Troy – Series is tied at 2-2

Last Meeting vs. Troy – 12/12/2020 – W, 42-38



Saturday, Nov. 6 at Georgia Southern

2020 Record – 8-5, 4-4 Sun Belt

All-time vs. Georgia Southern – Georgia Southern leads 5-2

Last Meeting vs. Georgia Southern – 10/24/2020 – W, 28-14



Saturday, Nov. 13 vs. Georgia State

2020 Record – 6-4, 4-4 Sun Belt

All-time vs. Georgia State – Series tied at 2-2

Last Meeting vs. Georgia State – 10/31/2020 – W, 51-0



Saturday, Nov. 20 vs. Texas State

2020 Record – 2-10, 2-6 Sun Belt

All-time vs. Texas State – Coastal leads 2-1

Last Meeting vs. Texas State – 11/28/2020 – W, 49-14



Saturday, Nov. 27 at South Alabama

2020 Record – 4-7, 3-5 Sun Belt

All-time vs. South Alabama – Series tied at 1-1

Last Meeting vs. South Alabama – 11/7/2020 – W, 23-6

