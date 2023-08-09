NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference has released its men’s basketball 18-game conference schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Of those 18 games, 12 will come against divisional opponents, featuring six home games and six road games. The other six contests will consist of cross-divisional opponents.

This season, the Chants’ conference slate will start with a home game against Troy on Dec. 30.

The Chants will then face a two-game road trip starting in San Marcos, Texas, at Texas State (Jan. 4). CCU will then make its way over to Lafayette, La., to face the Ragin’ Cajuns of Louisiana (Jan. 6).

Coastal will then return home for their first two-game conference home stand of the season, starting with Appalachian State (Jan. 11) and Old Dominion (Jan. 13).

The Chants will then head back out on the road for five of their next seven games, starting with Georgia Southern (Jan. 18) and a return game with Appalachian State (Jan. 20). Sandwiched between the five road games will be home games with Southern Miss (Jan. 24) and Georgia State (Jan. 27).

The next three road games represent CCU’s longest road trip of the season beginning at James Madison (Feb. 1), followed by games at Marshall (Feb. 3) and at ULM (Feb. 7).

Four of Coastal’s final six regular-season games will be played at home starting with Georgia Southern (Feb. 15) and Marshall (Feb. 17). Georgia State (Feb. 21) and Old Dominion (Feb. 24) will be the final road games of the regular season for CCU before ending the year at home against Arkansas State (Feb. 28) and James Madison (March 1).

The Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Championship will take place March 5-11, 2024, at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla.

All conference games will be televised on ESPN+. The non-conference games, as well as the times of each contest, will be announced at a later date.