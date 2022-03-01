NEW ORLEANS – The 2022 Coastal Carolina football schedule is complete, as the Sun Belt Conference announced the dates and opponents for the Chanticleers 2022 conference schedule on Tuesday, March 1.

Kickoff times on all games, including midweeks, will be announced at a later date.

Fans can purchase tickets online by visiting www.GoCCUsports.com/tickets or by calling the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office at 843-347-TIXX.



The 2022 schedule includes first-ever meetings with four schools in Army, Marshall, Southern Miss, and Virginia, and renews old Football Championship Series (FCS) rivalries with Gardner-Webb and James Madison, with the Dukes making the jump from FCS to FBS this year.

As previously announced, Coastal will open the 2022 schedule with three non-conference home games versus Army on Saturday, Sept. 3, former Big South foe Gardner-Webb on Saturday, Sept. 10, and a return game from Buffalo on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The Chanticleers will kick off the 2022 Sun Belt Conference slate with a Thursday night road game in Atlanta, Ga., as CCU will take on Georgia State on Sept. 22 at Center Parc Stadium.

CCU will then return home to host Georgia Southern on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Brooks Stadium before returning to the road to take on West Division foe ULM in Monroe, La., on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Head Coach Jamey Chadwell’s squad will then welcome Old Dominion to Brooks Stadium for a conference matchup on Saturday, Oct. 15, before having an open week the following week on Oct. 22.

Following the open week, the Chants will play two games in five days, as CCU will hit the road to take on another new member in the conference in Marshall on Saturday, Oct. 29, before having a quick turnaround to host conference rival Appalachian State on Thursday night, Nov. 3 on the “Surf Turf”.

The Chants will remain at home to host Southern Miss in their final home game of the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 12, before stepping back out of Sun Belt play to face off with the Virginia Cavaliers of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.

Coastal will conclude the 2022 regular season on the road on Saturday, Nov. 26, at James Madison and Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Va.



The 2022 Hercules Tires Sun Belt Conference Football Championship Game is slated to take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, and once again will be held at a campus site.



Full 2022 Schedule



Saturday, Sept. 3 vs. Army

2021 Record – 9-4 Independent

All-time vs. Army – First-ever meeting

Last Meeting vs. Army – N/A



Saturday, Sept. 10 vs. Gardner-Webb

2021 Record – 4-7, 2-5 Big South (FCS)

All-time vs. Gardner-Webb – Coastal leads 12-2

Last Meeting vs. Gardner-Webb – 10/15/2016 – W, 17-7



Saturday, Sept. 17 vs. Buffalo

2021 Record – 4-8, 2-6 MAC

All-time vs. Buffalo – Coastal leads 1-0

Last Meeting vs. Buffalo – 9/18/2021 – W, 28-25



Thursday, Sept. 22 at Georgia State

2021 Record – 8-5, 6-2 Sun Belt

All-time vs. Georgia State – Georgia State leads 3-2

Last Meeting vs. Georgia State – 11/13/2021 – L, 42-40

Saturday, Oct. 1 vs. Georgia Southern

2021 Record – 3-9, 2-6 Sun Belt

All-time vs. Georgia Southern – Georgia Southern leads 5-3

Last Meeting vs. Georgia Southern – 11/6/2021 – W, 28-8



Saturday, Oct. 8 at ULM

2021 Record – 4-6, 2-6 Sun Belt

All-time vs. ULM – ULM leads 3-1

Last Meeting vs. ULM – 10/2/2021 – W, 59-6

Saturday, Oct. 15 vs. Old Dominion

2021 Record – 6-7, 5-3 C-USA

All-time vs. ODU – Old Dominion leads 1-0

Last Meeting vs. ODU – 12/1/2012 – L, 63-35

Saturday, Oct. 29 at Marshall

2021 Record – 7-6, 5-3 C-USA

All-time vs. Marshall – First-ever meeting

Last Meeting vs. Marshall – N/A



Thursday, Nov. 3 vs. Appalachian State

2021 Record – 10-4, 7-1 Sun Belt

All-time vs. App State – App State leads 7-1

Last Meeting vs. App State – 10/20/2021 – L, 30-27



Saturday, Nov. 12 vs. Southern Miss

2021 Record – 3-9, 2-6 C-USA

All-time vs. Southern Miss – First-ever meeting

Last Meeting vs. Southern Miss – N/A



Saturday, Nov. 19 at Virginia

2021 Record – 5-5, 4-5 ACC

All-time vs. Virginia – First-ever meeting

Last Meeting vs. Virginia – N/A

Saturday, Nov. 26 at James Madison

2021 Record – 12-2, 7-1 CAA (FCS)

All-time vs. James Madison – Series is tied at 1-1

Last Meeting vs. James Madison – 9/22/2007 – L, 45-10

Courtesy – Sun Belt Conference, Coastal Carolina