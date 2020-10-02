CCU, Sun Belt release men’s and women’s conference basketball schedules for 2020-2021

NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference released its women’s and men’s basketball conference schedules Thursday. All teams will open their conference schedules on Thursday, Dec. 31.

The conference opening day slate includes men’s defending regular season champions Little Rock visiting Texas State and Appalachian State hosting the 2019 conference champions Georgia State. Defending women’s basketball regular season champion Troy travels to UL-Monroe. The Trojans claimed the program’s first outright Sun Belt Women’s Basketball regular season title after posting a school record 25 wins overall and 16 in league play.

The conference schedule will run through Feb. 27 with games taking place every Thursday and Saturday. Additionally, a slate of rivalry games is set for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 18. To minimize travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, teams will play mostly two-game road and home stints during each Thursday/Saturday slate.

“We appreciate the collaborative process with our Athletics Directors and Head Coaches as we created the 2020-21 basketball schedule,” said Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill. “These are challenging times, but we are excited that our basketball student-athletes will have the opportunity to compete this season. We thank our COVID-19 Advisory Panel and all the medical professionals that have provided their expertise to allow a safe return to activities. We’re all looking forward to another very competitive basketball season in the Sun Belt Conference.” After a six-year run in New Orleans, the Sun Belt Conference tournament is moving to Pensacola, Fl where play will begin for both the women and men’s programs on Friday, Mar. 5. Games will be played at the Pensacola Bay Center and Pensacola State College on Friday (First-Round), Saturday (Quarterfinals), Sunday (Semi-Finals) and Finals on Monday, Mar. 8.

Five Takeaways:

SBC Regular Season: Thursday, December 31 – Saturday, February 27

Thursday, December 31 – Saturday, February 27 Martin Luther King Jr. Day – Rivalry Games: Monday, January 18

Monday, January 18 Non-Conference Competition is up to Institutional Discretion: Wednesday, November 25 – Wednesday, December 30

Wednesday, November 25 – Wednesday, December 30 SBC Schedule includes 18 Men’s games and 16 Women’s games

SBC Men’s and Women’s Conference Tournaments move to Pensacola, FL: Friday, March 5 – Monday, March 8

Courtesy – Sun Belt Conference