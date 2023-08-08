NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference released its 2023-24 women’s basketball conference schedule on Tuesday, which consists of an 18-game conference slate with nine games at home and nine games coming on the road.



Member schools will play each team within their division twice (home and away), along with six games against opponents in the other division.



All conference games will be video streamed live on ESPN+.



Sun Belt Conference play will tip-off on Dec. 30, as the Chanticleers will open up on the road at West Division foe Arkansas State.



The Chants will kick off the 2024 calendar year with a four-game home stand. CCU will open up their home portion of the conference schedule versus Southern Miss (Jan. 4) and Troy (Jan. 6) and then the following weekend welcome Old Dominion (Jan. 11) and Marshall (Jan. 13) to the HTC Center.



Coastal will return to the road with back-to-back contests at divisional foes Appalachian State (Jan. 18) and Marshall (Jan. 20), before traveling to Louisiana for matchups with the Ragin’ Cajuns (Jan. 25) and ULM (Jan. 27) to close out the month of January.



The Chanticleers will again be at home to take on Georgia Southern (Feb. 1), Appalachian State (Feb. 3), and a mid-week contest with Texas State (Feb. 7) to begin the month of February.



Coastal will then hit the road for a four-game stretch at Old Dominion (Feb. 15), James Madison (Feb. 17), Georgia State (Feb. 22), and Georgia Southern (Feb. 24) prior to wrapping up the 2023-24 regular-season conference slate with a two-game home-stand versus James Madison (Feb. 28) and Georgia State (March 1).



The regular season will conclude with all 14 schools playing in the 2024 Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship from March 5-11, 2023, at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla.



The non-conference games, as well as the times of each contest, will be announced at a later date.

Courtesy – Sun Belt, CCU Athletics