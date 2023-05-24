MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The No. 7 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers drove in four two-out RBIs and got another quality start on the mound from freshman pitcher Liam Doyle to hold off the No. 8-seeded Georgia State Panthers 5-4 in the second round of the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship Tournament on Wednesday night.



The win puts the No. 1-seeded Chanticleers into the Thursday night (May 25) contest versus the winner of No. 4 Louisiana and No. 5 Texas State.



CCU extended its season-long winning streak to eight consecutive games with the tournament win.



Coastal’s Doyle (3-0) posted his second consecutive quality start, as the first-year Chant held Georgia State’s high-powered offense to just one run on three hits, three walks, and seven strikeouts over 6.0-complete innings in the win.



All-Sun Belt first-team selection Teddy Sharkey (9) recorded his ninth save of the season, yet again throwing more than one inning on the mound. The junior gave up one run on one hit and struck out four hitters over the final 2.0 innings in the victory.



CCU’s offense, which did not hit a home run for only the 10th time this season, was led by senior first baseman and second-team All-Sun Belt selection Zack Bea ch (2-for-3, 2 2B, BB, 3 RBIs) as he had two doubles and drove in three RBIs in the win.



Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year Caden Bodine (1-for-2, 2B, BB, SF, RBI, run) drove in one run, while lead-off hitter and All-Sun Belt second-team member Payton Eeles (1-for-4, 2B, 2 runs) scored two runs in the game.



Overall, CCU hit .417 (5-for-12) with two outs, while Georgia State was just 2-for-11 (.182) with two outs in the game.













