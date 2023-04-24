The CCU and South Carolina baseball teams each won their conference series over the weekend and inched closer toward the top of the D1baseball.com rankings. Below are the Top 25 as of this Monday.

1LSU32-73-11
2Wake Forest34-63-12
3South Carolina34-64-06
4Florida31-101-33
5Vanderbilt29-110-44
6Coastal Carolina26-123-110
7Arkansas30-101-35
8Stanford25-122-29
9Campbell31-84-011
10Connecticut29-113-215
11Boston College27-123-120
12East Carolina29-111-37
13Virginia32-91-38
14Texas Tech29-134-116
15Kentucky30-92-213
16Miami25-153-217
17Arizona State27-122-219
18West Virginia29-114-0NR
19Dallas Baptist31-94-0NR
20Duke27-124-0NR
21Louisville26-130-412
22Oregon State26-132-221
23Oregon26-122-223
24Tennessee26-143-1NR
25UTSA30-102-225