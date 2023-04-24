The CCU and South Carolina baseball teams each won their conference series over the weekend and inched closer toward the top of the D1baseball.com rankings. Below are the Top 25 as of this Monday.
|1
|LSU
|32-7
|3-1
|1
|2
|Wake Forest
|34-6
|3-1
|2
|3
|South Carolina
|34-6
|4-0
|6
|4
|Florida
|31-10
|1-3
|3
|5
|Vanderbilt
|29-11
|0-4
|4
|6
|Coastal Carolina
|26-12
|3-1
|10
|7
|Arkansas
|30-10
|1-3
|5
|8
|Stanford
|25-12
|2-2
|9
|9
|Campbell
|31-8
|4-0
|11
|10
|Connecticut
|29-11
|3-2
|15
|11
|Boston College
|27-12
|3-1
|20
|12
|East Carolina
|29-11
|1-3
|7
|13
|Virginia
|32-9
|1-3
|8
|14
|Texas Tech
|29-13
|4-1
|16
|15
|Kentucky
|30-9
|2-2
|13
|16
|Miami
|25-15
|3-2
|17
|17
|Arizona State
|27-12
|2-2
|19
|18
|West Virginia
|29-11
|4-0
|NR
|19
|Dallas Baptist
|31-9
|4-0
|NR
|20
|Duke
|27-12
|4-0
|NR
|21
|Louisville
|26-13
|0-4
|12
|22
|Oregon State
|26-13
|2-2
|21
|23
|Oregon
|26-12
|2-2
|23
|24
|Tennessee
|26-14
|3-1
|NR
|25
|UTSA
|30-10
|2-2
|25