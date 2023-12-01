KNOXVILLE, TENN. – The Coastal Carolina volleyball team dropped its first-round match to the No. 21 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 3-0 (25-14, 25-20, 25-23) in the 2023 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship.

Coastal was led by the duo of Jalyn Stout (12 kills, 17 assists) and Jasmine Rivest (10 kills) as Stout recorded her 12th double-double of the season. Cala Bengi finished with a team-high 21 assists with Agata Lesiak and Lauren Malone each tallying seven kills.

Defensively, Coastal totaled six blocks on the afternoon as Dilara Unal finished with three blocks on the front line. Freshman libero Sydney Lewis tallied a match-high 10 digs with Bailee Earnhardt adding eight digs.

The Hilltoppers were led by Paige Briggs and Kaylee Cox with 18 and 17 kills, respectively. Callie Bauer tallied a match-high 43 assists. Defensively, Cox, Logan Grevengod, and Izzy Van De Wiele finished with three blocks each.

CCU finished the season with 22 wins and were Sun Belt Conference regular season & tournament champions.