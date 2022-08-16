NEW ORLEANS – The Coastal Carolina volleyball team was picked to finish atop the Sun Belt Conference East Division in the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Volleyball Preseason Coaches Poll, placing in a tie with newcomer James Madison.

While the Chanticleers and JMU both received 90 points overall in the East Division, CCU picked up seven first-place votes compared to six for the Dukes. South Alabama, the defending 2021 Sun Belt Champions, was picked to win the Sun Belt Conference West Division with 92 points.

Coastal Carolina returns veterans Brigitta Petrenko, Lina Perugini, and Ella Saada from last season’s squad and mixes in a wealth of newcomers in transfers and freshmen. Petrenko was a 2021 All-Sun Belt second-team member. Perugini, a senior defensive specialist, picked up her 1,000th-career dig while leading the team with 445 digs. Saada returns to the court after a medical redshirt. The Kfar Masaryk, Israel native saw action in 22 sets in 2021, finishing with 52 kills, 33 digs, 12 total blocks, six service aces, and four set assists.

2022 Sun Belt Volleyball Preseason Coaches Poll

East Division

Coastal Carolina – 90 (7)

James Madison – 90 (6)

Georgia Southern – 67 (1)

Marshall – 49

Old Dominion – 39

Georgia State – 31

App State – 26

West Division

South Alabama – 92 (8)

Texas State – 88 (5)

Troy – 63

Louisiana – 61 (1)

Arkansas State – 39

Southern Miss – 31

ULM – 18