CCU volleyball standout Anett Nemeth nominated for NCAA woman of the year award

CONWAY, S.C. – Rising senior Anett Nemeth of the Coastal Carolina volleyball team has been nominated for the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year award.



Established in 1991, the NCAA Woman of the Year award recognizes graduating female college athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service, and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.

A two-time American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American (AVCA) honorable mention and two-time AVCA All-Region selection in each of the last two years (2019 and 2020), Nemeth was also named to the 2020-21 CoSIDA Academic All-America Division I women’s volleyball third team.



A two-time VolleyballMag.com All-American, picking up third-team honors in 2020-21 and fourth-team recognition in 2019, the Pecel, Hungary native has become one of the most decorated Chanticleers in history. She is also a two-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, two-time Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year, and a three-time first-team All-Sun Belt selection.



Nemeth is the first Chanticleer volleyball student-athlete to earn CoSIDA Academic All-America honors since Jill Nyhof in 2009 and only the third Chanticleer all-time, joining both Jeanne Lambert (2000 – first team) and Nyhof (2009 – second team).



Nemeth led the 2020 Chanticleers to the Sun Belt Conference’s East Division championship and a second-place finish in the conference tournament. Unfortunately, her junior season ended in the Chants’ second match of the tournament due to an injury.



Nemeth led the Chanticleers to a final record of 18-1 in 2020, including a perfect regular season at 16-0 overall and in Sun Belt play. The 6-2 opposite side hitter led the Sun Belt in kills at 4.44 kills per set, was second in service aces at 0.38 per set, and fourth in hitting percentage at 33.4 percent.



The Sun Belt Conference East Division Champions finished the season nationally ranked at No. 14 and were in the AVCA Top 15 Coaches Poll in each of the final three weeks of the season, climbing as high as No. 12 on Nov. 18.

Nemeth graduated with her bachelor’s degree in business management in May 2021 and is working towards her MBA.

Conference offices will select up to two nominees each from their pool of member school nominees. All nominees who compete in a sport not sponsored by their school’s primary conference, as well as associate conference nominees and independent nominees, will be considered by a selection committee. Then, the Woman of the Year selection committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will choose the Top 30 honorees — 10 from each division.

From the Top 30, the Woman of the Year selection committee will determine the top three honorees in each division and announce nine finalists. The NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics then will choose the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year, who will be named this fall.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics