CONWAY (CCU) – The Coastal Carolina University women’s basketball program announced the addition of Amaya Adams from East Tennessee State University to the roster for the 2022-23 season on Tuesday afternoon.



Adams played four years at ETSU and appeared in 100 contests with 53 career starts. She averaged 3.2 points per game and shot about 41 percent from the floor.



“We are excited to welcome Amaya to our Coastal women’s basketball family. Amaya brings valuable playing experience and the flexibility to play multiple positions,” stated 1st year CCU women’s basketball coach Kevin Pederson.