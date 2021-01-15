CCU women drop Sun Belt contest to Georgia State, 73-55

CONWAY, S.C. – Sophomore guard Deaja Richardson scored a season-high 15 points but it wasn’t enough as Georgia State led all the way in beating Coastal Carolina 73-55 Friday night in Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball action at the HTC Center.

It was the first home loss for the Chanticleers, who fell to 3-4 overall and 0-3 in Sun Belt play, while Georgia State improves to 5-3 overall and 1-0 in the conference.

Richardson scored 13 of her points in the second half, but she was the only Coastal player in double figures. Aja Blount , the junior forward who leads the team with 15 points per game, was held to just six points.

Sophomore guard Taniyah Worth scored a game-high 17 points to lead three Georgia State players in double figures.

The Chanticleers were in the game through the first quarter, trailing by four points at 20-16 after the first 10-minute period. With Blount on the bench for the entire second quarter after picking up two early fouls, Georgia State went on a 19-4 run over the final seven minutes of the quarter to take a commanding 42-21 advantage at halftime.

In the first half, Blount was held scoreless in only 3:53 minutes of play and Coastal committed 18 turnovers that led to 21 points for the Panthers.

Worth had 11 of Georgia State’s 16 points to start the second half as the Panthers stretched its lead to 56-30 with 2:53 to play in the third quarter. The Chanticleers battled until the final horn, closing the gap with aggressive defense but missing seven free throws in the final three minutes of play as they looked to trim the margin to single digits.

While Blount was held to a season-low six points, she fought for a team-high 11 rebounds, including 10 in the second half. The guard duo of senior Tiara Davis and junior Tyra Brown scored seven points each.

After shooting 7-for-14 in the first quarter, the Chanticleers went cold and hit just 11-of-37 (30 percent) the rest of the way. They also struggled with 27 turnovers, but held an advantage on the boards by outrebounding the Panthers 45-33.

In addition to Worth’s 17 points, Georgia State’s Taylor Hosendove and Moriah Taylor scored 11 points each.

The Chanticleers and Panthers will play the second game of the two-game Sun Belt Conference series on Saturday, Jan. 16, at 4 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ as well as by the Chanticleer Sports Network on www.GoCCUsports.com and 105.5 The Hank FM.

