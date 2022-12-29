HARRISONBURG, Va. – The Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team fell 77-56 in the Chanticleer’s Sun Belt Conference opener to the James Madison Dukes in Harrisonburg, Va., on Thursday afternoon. With the loss, Coastal falls to 5-7 overall and 0-1 in conference action, while the Dukes improved to 11-2 on the year and 1-0 in SBC play with the win.

CCU was led by graduate student Miriam Recarte with 16 points, while Deaja Richardson and Aja Blount totaled 15 and 13 points, respectively. The 13 points by Blount moved the Northampton, Pa., native into second place on the all-time scoring listas she passed former Chant Sherry Barnhill (1979-82).

Coastal Carolina will remain on the road as the Chanticleers will travel to Lafayette, La., to take on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Cajundome. The opening tip is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.