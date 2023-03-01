PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Coastal Carolina women’s basketball season came to an end on Wednesday in the Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship as the Chanticleers fell 60-53 in the second round to the eighth-seeded Marshall Thundering Herd in Pensacola, Fla. With the loss, CCU finished the season at 14-16, while the Thundering Herd improved to 17-13 with the win.

Coastal was led by sophomore guard Arin Freeman with 16 points, while graduate student Aja Blount and senior Deaja Richardson added 14 and 12 points, respectively. Graduate student Miriam Recarte led the team with eight rebounds and was aided on the boards by Blount, Freeman, and Angie Juste-Jean with seven, six, and six rebounds, respectively.

Marshall was paced by Abby Beeman with a game-high 19 points, with Roshala Scott and Sydni Scott chipping in with 16 and 14 points each. Aside from scoring, Beeman led Marshall with seven rebounds and eight assists on the day.