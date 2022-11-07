ATHENS, Ga. – The Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team dropped its season-opening contest 78-61 versus the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday evening.

Coastal was led by newcomer Anaya Barney with a game-high 16 points, while returners Aja Blount and Angie Juste-Jean chipped in with 13 and 12 points, respectively.



The Chants were 22-of-59 from the floor for 37.3 percent, including shooting 7-of-23 from behind the arc for 30.4 percent, while Georgia was 27-of-58 from the field for a scorching 46.6 percent while hitting 3-of-10 from three-point range for 30 percent. The Bulldogs outrebounded the Chanticleers 41-34. Blount led CCU with eight boards, while Nicholson finished with nine rebounds for UGA.



Coastal Carolina will return to the road for the next contest, as the Chanticleers will travel to Lexington, Ky., as they will take on the Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday, Nov. 13. The opening tip is scheduled for 1pm.