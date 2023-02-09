HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Aja Blount led three Coastal Carolina players in double figures, as the Chanticleers dropped a back-and-forth contest in Huntington, W.Va., with the Marshall Thundering Herd picking up a 65-60 win. With the loss, CCU dropped to 11-13 on the year and 6-7 in league play.

The two teams were tied at 57-57 with three minutes left to play before the Thundering Herd used an 8-3 burst to pick up their sixth straight Sun Belt Conference win.

Aja Blount had 18 points and 12 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the season. She was aided by Deaja Richardson, who had 17 points, and Anaya Barney, who had 11 points. Center Miriam Recarte chipped in with nine points while grabbing seven rebounds.

CCU will travel to Southern Miss on Saturday at 1pm for their next contest.