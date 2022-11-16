SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team fell 84-69 to the Wofford Terriers on Wednesday. With the loss, the Chanticleers fell to 0-3 on the year, while the Terriers improved to 1-2 with the win.



For the game, CCU was 25-of-60 (41.7 percent) from the field overall and 9-of-25 (36.0 percent) from three-point range. The Chants were led by graduate student Aja Blount with 21 points, while newcomer Anaya Barney and returners Angie Juste-Jean , and Arin Freeman chipped in with 15, 14, and 12 points, respectively.



Coastal Carolina will return to action for its home opener, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, as the Chanticleers will host Coker in Conway, S.C. The tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET