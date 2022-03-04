PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team fell 99-77 in the second round of the 2022 Hercules Tires Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship to the top-seeded Troy Trojans on Friday afternoon. With the loss, the Chanticleers dropped to 15-11 overall, while the Trojans improved to 23-7 with the win.

Senior forward Aja Blount led four Coastal players in double figures with a game-high 22 points, while junior Deaja Richardson, freshman Arin Freeman, and senior Janeen Camp recorded 14, 13, and 12 points, respectively. Troy’s Jhileiya Dunlap finished with 20 points, while Tina Stephens, Felmas Koranga, and Janiah Sandifer each finished with 14, 11, and 11 points, respectively.

The Trojans opened the contest with a quick four points before the Chanticleers answered with a short jumper in the paint by Freeman to cut the Trojans’ lead in half. After a Troy free throw, the Chanticleers took their first lead of the game at 6-5 on a Janeen Camp layup followed by a pair of free throws by Blount. The first quarter saw the two squads go back-and-forth with neither team getting a lead larger than three. Janeen Camp led all scorers with eight points in the period.

In the second quarter, the Trojans were able to get the Chants into foul trouble halfway through the period, forcing Coastal deep into its reserves. The Chanticleers took their final lead with 6:08 remaining in the first half when Angie Juste-Jean grabbed a rebound off a missed Trojan shot and outraced the field down the court for a layup to give CCU a 24-22 CCU lead. Troy answered with 10 unanswered points after Janeen Camp picked up her second foul of the first half to start to pull away for a 46-34 lead at the intermission.

However, that would be as close as the Chants would get for the rest of the contest, as the Trojans used spurts of nine and 11 points to open up a 21 point lead at 72-51 with 1:22 left in the third period.

CCU’s Blount recorded nine points with seven from the free throw line to try to pull the Chants back into the contest, but Troy was able to keep Coastal at bay by answering each comeback attempt.

For the game, the Chanticleers shot 39 percent by going 26-of-67 compared to the 33-of-70 for 47 percent shooting by the Trojans. For just the third time the entire season, Coastal lost the rebound battle to its opponent as Troy outrebounded the Chants 45-39, with Janae Camp grabbing a team-high eight boards.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics, Sun Belt Conference