CCU women take down UNC-Wilmington, move to 4-0 on the season

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Senior Aja Blount became the 18th Coastal Carolina women’s basketball player to record 1,000 career points in leading the Chanticleers to the third-straight win over the UNCW Seahawks on Saturday afternoon in Wilmington, N.C. With the 73-62 victory, CCU improved to 4-0 for the second time in three years while UNCW fell to 1-3.

Blount totaled 23 points to lead all scorers and 14 rebounds to record her first double-double of the season while classmate Tyra Brown added 20 points. The Seahawks were led by both Micah Hoggatt and Carrie Gross, who recorded 14 points each.

As a team, Coastal shot 49.1 percent from the floor going 27-of-55 while going for a perfect 15-0f-15 from the free-throw line. Coastal continued its dominance on the boards by out-rebounding the Seahawks 39-to-30. UNCW went 22—of-61 for a 36.1 shooting percentage and 9-of-14 for 64.3 percent from the free throw line.

The Seahawks open the contest winning the tip-off and Dejah Carter putting the home team up with the early 2-0 lead. Blount followed up with a jumper in the paint to even the score up at 2-2. UNCW jumped back out front on a pair of free-throws by Hoggatt followed by a Mary McMillan three-pointer to take its largest lead of the game at 7-2.

The two teams played even allowing the Seahawks to take a 13-11 advantage as Blount scored nine of the first 11 points for Coastal. Janeen Camp evened the game up on a layup with Deaja Richardson getting the assist after a UNCW turnover. The opening quarter saw the Chants take their first lead, 18-15, on a three-point jumper by Brown. Jordyn Newsome closed the scoring for Coastal for the 20-17 advantage.

Janeen Camp, Brown, and Blount pushed the CCU lead to nine with three-straight baskets to open the second quarter, forcing the home team to call a timeout to kill the momentum. After a Gross basket and Hoggatt going 1-for-2 at the charity stripe, the Chanticleers would push their advantage to double digits for the first time off baskets by Blount and Shultz which sandwiched two free throws by Janae Camp for the 10-point 32-22 advantage.

The Seahawks would get as close as four twice in the second quarter, as the two teams would go to the intermission with CCU leading 40-33. Blount led all scorers at the break with 15 points and was just one rebound shy of her first double-double of the season while Brown added seven points. UNCW’s Hoggatt led the Seahawks with seven points in the first half.

Coastal began the second half with Brown putting the Chants up nine off a jumper just outside the paint, while UNCW’s Hoggatt followed with her own jumper to cut the lead to 42-35. Coastal would open up the scoring in the third quarter taking a 16-point lead twice, once on a Brown three-point jump shot and again on a fast-break layup by freshman point guard Arin Freeman.

The final period saw the Seahawks battled back cutting the Chants’ lead to seven points before Brown hit four free throws and assisted on two layups to Blayre Shultz in the final seven minutes to keep UNCW at bay. Blount was in and out due to picking up her fourth foul with 4:35 left to play.

Coastal Carolina will return to action on the hardwood on Friday, Nov. 26 and 28, as the Chants will host the Coastal Carolina Thanksgiving Classic. CCU will take on UNCG at 2 p.m. ET with ETSU and Gardner-Webb to follow at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics