CCU women upend Little Rock, 68-48, Williams earns win number 100

CCU improved to a program best 14-2 and 4-1 in the Sun Belt with the win at Little Rock, 68-48.

Little Rock, Ark. – Senior guard Torrie Cash scored a team-high 16 points to lead the Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team to a 68-48 win over the Little Rock Trojans in a matchup of two first-place teams in the Sun Belt Conference on Wednesday at the Jack Stephens Center. The Chanticleers improved to 14-2 on the season and 4-1 in the league with the road win, while the Trojans fell to 5-11 overall and 3-2 in conference action with the home loss.

The 20-point win over LR was the 100th career win for head coach Jaida Williams and snapped a 38-game home Sun Belt Conference winning streak for the Trojans.

Cash recorded six of the Chants 16 points in the final quarter to secure the first-ever win over Little Rock. She was aided on offense with reserve forward Aja Blount scoring 14 points, senior guard Caitlin Roche adding 12 points, and reigning Sun Belt Player of the Week DJ Williams recording her 12th career double-double with 11 points and 11 assists.

Teal Battle led three Little Rock players in double digits with 17 points while Tori Lasker and Kyra Collier each tallied 11 points.

CCU took control early in the contest, opening the first quarter scoring 12-of-15 points in the paint as senior center Naheria Hamilton scored six of her nine points to stake the Chants to a 15-14 lead at the end of the quarter.

Blount and Cash finished the second quarter with 13 points combined to push the Chanticleers’ lead to four at 30-26 at the intermission.

CCU opened the second half with an 8-0 run to take control of the contest with forward Janae Camp starting the run with an easy layup. Williams followed with a conventional three-point play, after picking up a foul on the drive to the basket before Roche hit the first of her two three-pointers to cap the run and increase the Chanticleer lead to 38-26 before the Trojans Battle made a jumper in the lane.

Coastal did not look back, as the Chants led the rest of the way by double digits enroute to the 20-point road win.

The Chants shot 50 percent from the field going 27-of-54 while shooting 37.5 percent from three-point land. CCU outrebounded the smaller Little Rock squad 37-24 while also scoring 36 points in the paint.

Coastal Carolina continues its road trip as the Chants head to Boone, N.C. to take on Appalachian State on Saturday, Jan. 18. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

