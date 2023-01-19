ATLANTA, Ga. – Coastal Carolina forward Aja Blount led four Chanticleers in double-digit scoring as the Chants defeated the Georgia State Panthers 68-57 in Atlanta on Thursday night. With the win, the Chants improved to 9-9 overall and 4-3 in Sun Belt play.

The Chanticleers win gives Coastal its first Sun Belt Conference three-game winning streak since they won 10 straight in 2019-20. The 4-3 conference record also marks the first time CCU has been above .500 in league play since the 2019-20 season.

Coastal’s Blount recorded a team-high 19 points, while Deaja Richardson, Angie Juste-Jean , and Miriam Recarte chipped in with 12, 12, and 10 points, respectively.

As a team, Coastal was 23-of-50 from the floor for a 46.0 shooting percentage, including 7-of-19 from behind the three-point arc.

Coastal Carolina will return to action on Saturday, Jan. 21, as the Chanticleers will travel to Boone, N.C., for a matchup with Appalachian State. The opening tip is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.