CCU women win their 4th straight, 80-62 over UT Arlington

Arlington, Texas – Seniors DJ Williams, Caitlin Roche, Naheria Hamilton, and Torrie Cash all reached double figures in points to lead the Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team to its 11th double-digit victory of the season. The Chanticleers won easily 80-62 over UT Arlington in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday.

With the win, Coastal improved to 19-3 overall on the season and a 9-2 mark in the Sun Belt, while UTA fell to 13-10 on the year and 7-4 in conference action.

Williams led the team with 20 points and 10 rebounds for her 14th career double-double while Hamilton recorded her fifth consecutive double-double going back to the Arkansas State game on Jan. 25 with 15 points and a career-high 23 boards. Roche went 5-of-11 from three-point land to score 17 points with Cash recording 16 points while going 7-of-7 from the free-throw line.

The Mavericks were led by Aysia Evans, who diced through the lane for 24 points, along with Barbara Benson, who scored 10 points for the host team. Sun Belt leading scorer Marie Benson was held to just five points before fouling out of the contest.

UTA opened the game with five-straight points before the Chants would answer. Williams and Cash would record 11 points combined as the home team bounced back to take an 18-16 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

Roche and Zacharyia Esmon would combine to go 4-of-8 from behind the arc as Coastal would take control and never looked back as the Chants led 36-29 at the halfway mark.

UT Arlington opened the third quarter closing the Chanticleer lead to 36-34, as Marie Benson and Evans scored five quick points with 9:06 remaining. With 6:40 left in the quarter, Marie Benson hit two from the charity stripe to close the gap to two points at 39-37.

CCU’s guard duo of Cash and Roche would score 17 points as the Chanticleers opened up its lead to 61-44 at the end of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was the tightest with Coastal winning it 19-18. The Chants would open up a 21-point lead as Cash and Williams would go 6-of-9 from the charity stripe to seal the win. Texas native, Bailey Lewis was inserted into the lineup in the final 1:23 minutes of action, and much to the pleasure of those that came out to see the freshman Lewis hit a wide-open layup off the assist of classmate Alana Denson with time running down.

Coastal will return to action as it will host Troy on Thursday, Feb. 13, in a battle of the top two offensive teams. The tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.

Courtesy – CCU Athletics