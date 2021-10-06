CCU women’s basketball announces non-conference 2021-2022 schedule

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team announced the remainder of its 2021-22 schedule on Wednesday. The Chanticleers will play 11 non-conference games in addition to the 18 Sun Belt Conference games that were previously announced in July.

Coastal Carolina women’s basketball season tickets are on sale now. A full season ticket package for all 18 home games is $75 for all sections in the HTC Center. Chanticleer fans can purchase their season tickets ONLINE at www.GoCCUsports.com, by calling the CCU Ticket Office at 843-347-3436, or visiting the CCU Ticket Office located in Arcadia Hall on the campus of Coastal Carolina University.

Nine of Coastal’s 11 non-conference games will be played at the HTC Center. The Chants will also host the Coastal Carolina Thanksgiving Classic, with this year’s tournament field featuring UNC Greensboro (UNCG), East Tennessee State (ETSU), and Gardner Webb, along with the Coastal Carolina Christmas Classic which includes Florida A&M, Radford, and College of Charleston.

Coastal opens the season at home on Friday, Nov. 9, against Agnes Scott. The Chants will then hit the road to in-state foe South Carolina State on Nov. 13 before returning home on Nov. 16 to welcome Erskine College.

Following a Nov. 21 game at UNCW, Coastal will host the Coastal Carolina Thanksgiving Classic on Nov. 26 – 28 at the HTC Center. The Chants are slated to take on UNCG on Friday and ETSU on Sunday.

Following the Classic, Coastal hosts Wofford on Dec. 4, Wesleyan College on Dec. 7, and St. Mary’s College of California on Dec. 15.

The Chanticleers will wrap up non-conference play with the Coastal Carolina Christmas Classic on Dec. 18-19. CCU will open play on Saturday with Florida A&M followed by Sunday’s contest against former Big South foe Radford.

Coastal Carolina will open Sun Belt Conference action on the road on Jan. 1, 2022.

