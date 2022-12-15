CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team improved to 4-5 on the year with an 83-24 win over the Erskine Flying Fleet at the HTC Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina University on Thursday evening.



Coastal was led by Miriam Recarte with 13 points, as she was 4-of-6 from the floor, including 3-of-5 from three-point land. Aja Blount chipped in with 10 points in 15 minutes of action, while Deaja Richardson , Arin Freeman , and Arielle-Vadrelle Belinga added nine, eight, and a career-high eight points for the Chants.



Defensively, CCU turned 37 turnovers into 39 points and outrebounded the overmatched Flying Fleet 31-15. Blount and Belinga finished with a game-high six rebounds each.



Coastal Carolina will return to action on Sunday, Dec. 18, as the Chanticleers will host the UNCW Seahawks at the HTC Center in Conway, S.C. The tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.