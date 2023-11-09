DURHAM, N.C. – The Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team fell 88-42 to the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Thursday evening. With the loss, the Chanticleers drop to 0-2 on the young season, while the Blue Devils improve 2-0 with the win.



Coastal’s offense was led by Deaja Richardson with 12 points with Dalanna Carter and Makaila Cange adding nine points each. Alancia Ramsey finished with a game and career-high 11 rebounds, while Carter grabbed five boards.



Duke was led by Ashlon Jackson with a game-high 25 points, while Kennedy Brown (16), Emma Koabel (12), and Jadyn Donovan (10) each scored in double-digits. Camilla Emsbo and Donovan was the team’s leading rebounder with seven boards apiece.



The Blue Devils opened the contest with a 14-0 run before the Chants’ Carter scored on an old-fashioned three-point play to trail 14-3. After a basket by Duke, CCU’s Richardson scored the next five points for Coastal and Carter followed with a free throw to cut the Blue Devils lead to 16-9. Duke closed the first quarter with a 10-0 run to lead 26-9.



Duke opened the second period with five quick points to force the Chanticleers to call their second timeout of the game trailing 31-9. Coastal cut the deficit to 31-14 with a 5-0 run, sparked by a free throw by Richardson and capped off by pair of free throws by Cange.



Coastal cut the score in half at 34-17 on a pair of free throws by Carter only to see Duke make it 37-17 with a three-pointer by Koabel. The Blue Devils took a 45-21 halftime lead with an 8-2 run.



The Chants opened the third quarter with a 5-0 run to trail 45-26, ignited by a layup in the paint by Cange and a three-pointer by Richardson. However, Duke responded with a 13-3 run to take a 58-29 advantage before a Cange putback cut the lead to 58-31. The Blue Devils and Chanticleers traded three-pointers allowing Duke to maintain its lead at 61-34 before Duke closed the third period with a 5-0 spurt to lead 66-34 with 10 minutes left to play.



Duke began the final period with a 6-0 surge to take a 72-34 lead with 7:32 left to play in regulation. Coastal’s Cange answered with a layup only to see the Blue Devils respond with a 10-0 run to lead 82-36. With 4:29 remaining on the clock, CCU’s Tiara Abron hit a jump shot to trail 82-38 before Duke responded with a layup and a jumper to lead 86-38. The Chanticleers closed the game on a 4-2 spurt for the final margin of 88-42.



For the game, Coastal finished 15-of-52 for 29 percent from the floor, and 3-of-10 from behind the arc for 30 percent. The Blue Devils were 33-of-70 for 47 percent and shot 42 percent from three-point range by going 14-of-33.



Coastal Carolina will return to action on Wednesday, Nov. 15, as the Chanticleers travel to Orangeburg, S.C., to clash with in-state foe South Carolina State. The opening tip is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

