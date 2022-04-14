CONWAY (WBTW) – The CCU women’s basketball team and athletic staff introduced Kevin Pederson as their new head coach on Wednesday afternoon at the HTC Center. Pederson comes from Greenwood, SC and Lander University where he won over 350 games over a 17-year span.

What they are saying…



“Coach Pederson is a proven winner and a great friend. He’s innovative, smart, and hard-working. I always enjoy our basketball conversations and admire his dedication to his family. I’m excited to see the elite staff he will assemble and know he will be a strong contender in the Sun Belt. Congrats to Coastal on a fantastic hire!”

Amanda Butler, Head Women’s Basketball Coach, Clemson University

“Kevin is a proven winner and knows how to build and sustain a championship culture. He will lead Coastal Carolina with integrity and a focus on creating strong relationships with his players and in the community. Most importantly, Kevin is a very good person, and I could not be more excited for him and his family!”

Erin Batth, Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, NC State

“Coach Pederson is a winner! Every institution he has coached has achieved new heights in its basketball program. He’s intense, sincere, and he’s a competitor. But, more importantly, Coach Pederson is a wonderful husband, father, and man!”