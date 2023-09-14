CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team has announced its 2023-24 women’s basketball non-conference schedule Thursday. The Chants will play a total of 13 out of conference games in addition to the 18 previously announced Sun Belt Conference games this upcoming season. Three of Coastal’s 13 non-conference games will be played at the HTC Center.

An up-to-date schedule can be found on the women’s basketball page at www.GoCCUsports.com.

Coastal Carolina women’s basketball season tickets go on sale Thursday, Sept. 14. A ticket package for all 12 home games is $60 for all sections in the HTC Center and will include one parking pass per account. Chanticleer fans can purchase their season tickets online at www.GoCCUsports.com, by calling the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office at 843-347-8499, or by visiting the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office located in Arcadia Hall on campus.

The Chants will open the season with a four-game road trip, as they will take on back-to-back ACC members Georgia Tech (Nov. 6) and Duke (Nov. 9) before completing the road trip at in-state foes South Carolina State (Nov. 15) and Furman (Nov. 18).

CCU will return home to host Charleston Southern (Nov. 22) prior to returning to the road for a matchup against UNCG (Nov. 26) and UNCW (Nov. 29) to wrap up the first month of play.

To start the month of December, the Chants will host College of Charleston on Dec. 2 before going to Alabama for a Dec. 6 contest. CCU will once again return to the HTC Center to host UNC Pembroke (Dec. 10) before traveling to Asheville, N.C., for the Cherokee Invitational, a two-game multi-team event versus UT Chattanooga (Dec. 20) and either Richmond or Michigan State on Dec. 21 to conclude the non-conference portion of the schedule.

The Chanticleers will open Sun Belt Conference action on the road on Dec. 30 versus Arkansas State.

Courtesy – CCU Athletic Department