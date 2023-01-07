CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Chanticleers suffered a tough, late-second 73-71 loss to ULM in a Sun Belt Conference game Saturday afternoon in Conway.

Senior Deaja Richardson scored a game-high 19 points for Coastal Carolina.

Richardson was one of three players in double figures for the Chanticleers, who fell to 6-9 overall and 1-3 in the Sun Belt.

Arin Freeman had 14 points and Angie Juste-Jean added 10.

The team’s leading scorer, Aja Blount, was held to only eight points to go along with a team-high six rebounds.

Coastal watched ULM go on a 14-4 run to open up an early 14-6 advantage to start the game.

The Chanticleers forced ULM into 11 turnovers in the second period, which they converted into 11 points.

Efforting a strong comeback, Coastal outscored ULM 33-20 in the third quarter, the most points they have scored in a period all season.

The Coastal women will play again at 6 p.m. ET next Thursday when they host Marshall.