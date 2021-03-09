CCU women’s golf breaks a pair of records at the River Landing Classic

Wallace, N.C. – The Coastal Carolina University women’s golf team completed a record-breaking performance at the River Landing Classic shooting the lowest team-round of the day with a 12-under 276 in today’s third and final round at the River Landing Golf Course.

Several notable team records that were broken at the River Landing Classic this week were the lowest under-par 18-hole round at 12-under on Tuesday and the 18-hole team-low round at 276, breaking the previous record of 280 set at the Palmetto Intercollegiate in 2019. The Chants’ three-day total of 853 also set a new low score in a 54-hole tournament, surpassing the previous mark of 855 set in 2018 at the Charleston Invitational.

The Chanticleers record-setting performance moved them from a fifth-to-second place on the final day of competition, coming up just four strokes (849, -15) short to East Carolina, finishing at 11-under.

“It couldn’t have been more fun to watch,” head coach Katie Quinney said. “There were a lot of quality shots and everyone made a lot of birdies. Once they got going everyone was pulling so hard for each other on the course. It was just a load of fun to watch them have so much fun.”

While the team had several honors, freshman Nicole Abelar, playing in just her fourth CCU event, set a program record with an 11-under 205 over the three-day event. After setting a school-record seven-under 65 in the opening round, she followed that with a one-over 73 in round two, that was suspended late yesterday and had to be finish early this morning. She wrapped up the tournament with an outstanding five-under 67 in today’s round that featured six birdies and only one bogey.

For the tournament, she collected 16 birdies and only five bogeys in a record-setting performance that saw her finish second, just two shots out of the lead.

“Today was a lot like the first day for Nicole,” Quinney said. “She made nice approach shots and hit a lot of birdie putts today. Nicole’s ability to come over to the states from the Philippines and settle in with the team so quickly has made the transition so easy for her. She has really assimilated quickly and it shows.”

Abelar was not the only Chant to have an individual record-setting three days. Sophomore Sophia Carlsen has been playing solid golf this spring and picked it up even more with a one-under 215, setting a career-best tournament score for her short career. She entered today’s round at three-over, but finished the event with a three-under 69, which was her first career round in the 60’s. She finished tied for 11th in the final standings.

Caitlin Evans-Brand found her stroke today, shooting a two-under 70 in the final round. She shot a three-day total of 218 to finish two-over for the tournament and in a tie for 16th place.

Tiffany Arafi also got back into her normal groove today matching Evans-Brand’s two-under 70. The junior finished tied for 21st after finishing the tournament with a three-over 219.

All five CCU golfers finished in the top-30 as Frantiska Lunackova completed her tournament with and even-par 72. She was four-over, which was her best showing this spring, and finished tied for 29th.

Rounding out the top-five behind East Carolina and CCU were East Tennessee State who was only one stroke behind the Chants at 854, and James Madison finished with a six-under 858, and Rutgers was fifth with a one-over 865.

The Chanticleers will be back in action March 13-14 when they travel to Augusta, Ga. for the Valspar Invitational.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics