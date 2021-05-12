CCU women’s golf finishes in 14th place at NCAA regionals

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Coastal Carolina women’s golf team shot a 14-over 302 during Wednesday’s final round of the 2021 Women’s Golf Columbus Regional to finish 14th with a 49-over 913 (298-313-302) at the Ohio State Golf Club Scarlet Course.



Just like the first two rounds, one of the toughest courses in the 2021 NCAA Women’s Golf Regional field along with the weather played more havoc on all the golf teams in today’s final round action as only two of the team’s were able to play the round at even-par.



As in the earlier rounds, the Chants had slow starts and never gained any momentum throughout the round.



Senior Frantiska Lunackova turned in a two-over 74 which produced the team’s low score for the tournament. She showed tremendous consistency throughout the three-day event finishing tied for 24th with a seven-over 223 (74-75-74).



Tiffany Arafi shot a four-over 76 in her final round. The junior shot a 38 on both the first and second nine holes bringing her three-day total to 230 (77-77-76). Her 14-over total score tied her for 55th.



Caitlin Evans-Brand had her best round of the regional, finishing today’s action with a two-over 74. Her consistent round saw her finish with a 37 on the front and back nine to bring her regional score to a 15-over 231 (77-80-74). She finished tied for 63rd.



For the second consecutive round, Sophia Carlsen could not get untracked. She opened the round shooting a four-over 40 on her first nine holes. She knocked two strokes off that on the back nine finishing with a 38 and round of 78 on the day. Her 16-over 232 (71-83-78) regional score had her tied for 69th.



Nicole Abelar came into the regional as the Chant’s low-scorer this spring, but never got untracked. She shot an eight-over 80 in today’s round bringing her three-day final score to a 21-over 237 (76-80-81), which placed her in a tie for 81st.



There was some shuffling at the top of the regional leaderboard, but the same teams that started the day among the top six teams remained at the top of that list as those teams will now advance on to the NCAA Championship.



Georgia started the day first and won the regional title by shooting an even-par 288, being one of the two teams that finished even-par on the day. Their final one-over 865 (289-288-288) had them 14 strokes better than second-place Duke who moved up from third in today’s action. The Blue Devils finished the regional with a 15-over 879 (287-298-294).



Arizona State moved up two spots to finish third with a 16-over 880 (291-301-288). The Sun Devils joined the Bulldogs as the only two teams on the course today to shoot an even-par score.



Kentucky finished fourth in the event after moving up seven spots over the final two rounds. The Wildcats finished with a 19-over 883 (298-295-290).



The final two teams to qualify for the 2021 NCAA Women’s Golf National Championship are Michigan and Kent State as both teams finished tied for fifth with a 21-over 885. Kentucky started the day in second and dropped three spots and Kent State started the day fourth, dropping one spot.



For complete coverage of CCU women’s golf, follow the Chants on social media @CoastalWGolf (Twitter), facebook.com/CCUChanticleers (Facebook), @GoCCUSports (Instagram) or visit the official home of Coastal Carolina Athletics at www.GoCCUsports.com.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics