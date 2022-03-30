PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina University women’s golf team won the Golfweek/Any Given Tuesday with a final score of seven-over 871 (294-279-298) at the True Blue Golf Club in Pawleys Island, S.C.



The win was the second of the year for CCU, as they had also won the Buccaneer Classic during the fall. It was also the Chants fifth top-four finish on the season.



Tiffany Arafi picked up a co-championship with her four-under 212 (73-69-70). The round did not start as she had hoped scoring three bogeys and a birdie on the front nine. Her scoring picked up over the final nine holes as she carded five birdies and one bogey. She had consecutive birdies on holes No. 12-14 and added a pressure-filled birdie on the 18th hole to pull into a tie for the championship.



The win for Arafi was her first of the spring after picking up two in the fall. It was also her fifth top-four finish on the season.



The Chanticleers also had two other top-10 finishers in Jenjira Jinangkul and Sara Sarrion . Jinangkul finished sixth after scoring a three-over 219 (75-72-72), while Sarrion finished tied for ninth with a six-over 222 (73-69-80).



Caitlin Evans-Brand finished tied for 14th with a nine-over 225 (73-76-76), while Sophia Carlsen finished tied for 26th with a 13-over 229 (80-69-80).



Maika Llarena and Isabella Spinazze played as individuals with Llarena finishing her tournament tied for 66th at 23-over 261 (79-78-82) and Isabella Spinazze finished 86th with a 45-over 261 (84-92-85).



Incarnate Word had the best round of the day at five-under and finished second behind the Chants at 11-over 875. SMU (+23, 887), Charleston Southern (+42, 906), and South Alabama (+45, 909) finished out the top five.



Scoring was tight further down the leaderboard with Missouri finishing sixth at +45, 909. UNCG was one stroke back at +46, 910 and UNCG was seventh at +47, 911. Rounding out the top-1o were North Dakota State (+56, 920), and UNCA (+62, 926).



The rest of the field included Gardner-Webb (+63, 927), Jacksonville (+65, 929), Morehead State (+66, 930), Marshall (+67, 931), and Ohio (+71, 935). The final teams were Appalachian State (+80, 944), Evansville (+86, 950), and St. Thomas (+99).



The Chants will have one regular-season match remaining when they play in the Ironwood Invitational, April 4-5, at the Ironwood Country Club in Greenville, N.C.

