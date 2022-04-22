CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina University head women’s basketball coach Kevin Pederson has announced his coaching staff for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Joining Pederson and the Chants are DeCole Shoemate Robertson, Jarred Jackson, and Julia Ford. Robertson has been named associate head coach while both Jackson and Ford have been named assistant coaches on the staff.

Robertson followed Pederson from Lander University where they teamed up for the past 11 years. During her time at Lander, the Bearcats made the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament in nine of Robertson’s 11 years on staff, making the Elite Eight in 2012 and Final Four in 2021.

Alongside Pederson, Robertson led the Bearcats to two NCAA DII Region Championships (2011-12 and 2020-21), two Peach Belt Conference regular-season championships (2019-20 and 2020-21), two Peach Belt Conference division championships (2015-16 and 2016-17), and two Peach Belt Conference Tournament championships (2015-16 and 2019-20).

After Robertson began her career with Lander as a volunteer coach from 2006-08, she then went on to join Brewton-Parker College in Mount Vernon, Ga. as the assistant women’s basketball coach and recruiting coordinator where she signed several all-state players and transfers including a Kodak All-American.



In December 2008, Robertson took over sole head coaching responsibilities and went on to lead Brewton-Parker to the 2009 SSAC Conference Tournament, falling short to the No. 1 seed.



A native of Beaufort, S.C., Robertson led her high school team, Battery Creek, to a South Carolina 3-A State Championship. She was twice named Female Athlete of the Year and Player of the Year, and was a four-time all-area and regional player. She signed and played Division I basketball at Florida International (FIU) where she won a Sun Belt Conference Championship and made an NCAA Sweet 16 appearance. In Robertson’s junior year, she became Pederson’s first signee as a rookie coach, when she transferred to Anderson University. With the Trojans, she received all-conference honors, won a Carolinas-Virginia Athletic Conference Championship, and led Anderson to the school’s first-ever NCAA win.

Jackson came to Coastal Carolina after three years as an assistant coach on the men’s basketball staff at Utah Valley. In his three years at UVU, the Wolverines improved from 11-19 in his first year in 2019-20 to 20-12 in 2021-22.

In just his second season at Utah Valley, Jackson helped the Wolverines to a history-making 2020-21 season as Utah Valley finished atop the league standings and won the WAC regular-season title. The championship was only the second WAC title in UVU history and the first since the 2013-14 season. The Wolverines were one of the most unselfish teams in the nation in 2020-21, averaging 16.8 assists per game, which ranked 11th nationally.

During Jackson’s first season in 2019-20, UVU broke the all-time single-season team blocks record with an impressive 157 rejections. Emmanuel Olojakpoke broke the single-season individual UVU blocks record with 81 blocks and set the single-season UVU field goal percentage mark at 69.1 percent.

A total of five UVU players earned All-WAC honors under Jackson, including first team, second team, and honorable mention awards. Brandon Avertte earned WAC All-Newcomer Team honors, while the following year, Fardaws Aimaq became the first player in UVU history to earn both WAC Player of the Year honors and the WAC Defensive Player of the Year award in 2020-21. Aimaq became the first player in 40 years to average 15 rebounds a game and was the nation’s leader in total rebounds, rebounds per game, and defensive rebounds per game. Aimaq twice earned NABC All-District honors and was named a finalist for both the Lou Henson Player of the Year Award and the Lefty Driesell National Defensive Player of the Year Award in both 2020-21 and 2021-22. In 2020-21, Aimaq won the Riley Wallace Award, which is given annually to the top transfer in Division I college basketball.

Before joining Utah Valley, Jackson worked as the director of operations at UT Arlington in 2018-19 after serving as a graduate assistant at Texas Tech University during the 2017-18 season, helping the Red Raiders to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite 8.



He joined the Lander University men’s basketball staff as an assistant coach in 2015 and helped the Bearcats to a Peach Belt Conference title and an NCAA Tournament appearance for the first time in nine years.



Prior to Lander, Jackson served as the boys’ basketball associate head coach and head junior varsity coach at West High School under Mike Matheson. His team reached the playoffs in two of his three seasons at WHS. During his tenure at WHS, Jackson coached, developed, and mentored six All-Region performers.



A two-time All-PBC player during his career at Lander, Jackson scored 1,388 points and made 319 free throws and 214 three-pointers. A three-time team captain, Jackson led the Bearcats to the 2006-07 Peach Belt Conference Tournament championship and a berth to the NCAA Tournament. He was named Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week three times and was named Lander’s Most Valuable Player for three straight seasons.

Prior to joining the Chanticleers’ coaching staff, Ford worked as a graduate assistant with the Clemson Tigers women’s basketball program. While at Clemson, she helped players in both on and off-court settings to help them improve through instructional training, film, and character development.

Ford’s responsibilities at Clemson also included aiding the staff in opponent scouts, managing food vendors, recruiting mail-outs, and supervising the practice team.

In the summers of 2016, 2017, 2020, and 2021, Ford worked with the USA women’s basketball program, preparing elite athletes and coaches for competition through facilitating practice and accommodations. She also captured, cut, organized, and distributed film to support scouting and team development. Ford provided operational support via coordinating gear distribution, packing, and organizing equipment for competition and travel.

Ford played basketball at Bentley University under Hall of Fame coach Barbara Stevens. She was named one of the team’s captains by her coaches and teammates. She graduated from Bentley in May of 2020 with dual bachelor’s degrees in media and culture and information design and corporate communication.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics