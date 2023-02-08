CONWAY – New Coastal Carolina women’s soccer head coach Jo Chubb has announced the hiring of Steven Samuel as an assistant coach, joining the program in February 2023.



“Coach Samuel comes from a line of proven success everywhere he has been, most recently with a very successful ODU program. His experience and expertise in scouting and recruitment, along with his genuine care for the student-athletes makes him an incredible fit for this program,” stated coach Chubb. “I am so excited for Steven to join the team and help create a great environment for this incredible group of young women.”



Samuel comes to Coastal after one season at Old Dominion, serving as a volunteer assistant coach for the Monarchs, which captured the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Soccer crown in their first season in the league.



In his lone year at ODU, the Monarchs went 9-9-3 overall and 5-4-1 in Sun Belt Conference play. However, the Monarchs finished the season out strong, winning each of the final two regular-season matches and then running the table in the 2022 Sun Belt Women’s Soccer Championship Tournament.



Prior to his one season at ODU, Samuel spent two seasons at Mount St Mary’s University in Maryland.



In his time with the Mountaineers, Samuel worked directly with the attacking unit and oversaw a consistent improvement in offensive production in 2020 and 2021. The 22 goals scored in the 2021 season were the most since 2012. Samuel helped develop five Northeast Conference All-Conference team honorees in the 2020 season, the most in single-season program history.



Before coaching at the Mount, Samuel spent two seasons as an undergraduate assistant coach at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC). Among his responsibilities were assisting the coaching staff in opposition scouting, and in both individual and team training sessions, as well as helping with video analysis and ID Camps.



In addition to his time with the Mount and UMBC, Samuel has served as a head coach for numerous youth teams, most notably at Ellicott City SC, FC Frederick, and Virginia Rush.



He holds a United States Soccer Federation (USSF) “C” Coaching license and a United Soccer Coaches Level I Goalkeeping Diploma.



Samuel graduated from UMBC in 2019 with a degree in psychology. He also earned a master’s degree in sports management in 2022 from Mount St Mary’s.