CCU women’s soccer announces 2021 fall schedule

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina women’s soccer head coach Paul Hogan announced the 2021 fall schedule on Wednesday, which includes nine home matches at the CCU Soccer Stadium. The 2021 slate also includes contests versus regional foes NC State, Wake Forest, Winthrop, Wofford, Charleston Southern, College of Charleston, and UNC Wilmington.

After the unique season of 2020-21, in which the Chanticleers played four matches in the spring, CCU will return to its normal full fall championship schedule in 2021.

CCU will open up on the road with back-to-back road bouts at NC State (Aug. 7) and Winthrop (Aug. 11), before hosting three consecutive matches versus familiar foes in Charleston Southern (Aug. 19), Wofford (Aug. 22), and the College of Charleston (Aug. 29).

The Chants will kick off the month of September in the Sunshine state versus Jacksonville (Sept. 3) and then return home to take on UNCW (Sept. 5) two days later at the CCU Soccer Stadium.

Coach Hogan’s squad will then return to the road for its longest road trip of the season with non-conference matches at Wake Forest (Sept. 9) and Richmond (Sept. 12) before opening Sun Belt regular-season play on the road at Texas State (Sept. 16).

Sun Belt Conference play will continue with back-to-back Sunday home bouts versus Appalachian State (Sept. 19) and ULM (Sept. 26) prior to road matches at Georgia State (Oct. 1) and South Alabama (Oct. 3) to open the month of October.

Following a home game versus Louisiana (Oct. 8), the Chants will return to the road with matches at both Georgia Southern (Oct. 15) and Troy (Oct. 17) before wrapping up the regular-season slate at home against Little Rock (Oct. 22) and Arkansas State (Oct. 24).

The 2021 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Soccer Championship will once again be held at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex in Foley, Ala. from Nov. 1-7.

