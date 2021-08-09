CCU women’s soccer picked 4th in Sun Belt conference, Cherry earns SBC recognition

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina women’s soccer senior defender Mackenzie Cherry was named to the 2021 Preseason All-Sun Belt team, while the Chanticleers were picked to finish fourth in the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Soccer Preseason Coaches Poll the league announced on Monday.

In the annual preseason coaches poll, the Chanticleers were picked to finish fourth, receiving a total of 81 points.

South Alabama (117 points) garnered eight first-place votes and was picked to finish first in the preseason poll. Arkansas State (110 points) picked up two first-place votes to come in second, while Georgia State (93 points) was selected to finish in third just in front of the Chants.

Named to the 2020 All-Sun Belt first team last season, Cherry returns to the pitch for the Chants as one of the most experienced players on head coach Paul Hogan ‘s roster in 2021, having played in and started 50 matches over her three years at CCU.

Tabbed the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week for her performance against Georgia State in the season opener last year (Sept. 20), Cherry was also named to the TopDrawerSoccer.com Honorable Mention National Team of the Week on Sept. 22. Last season, she started all 15 matches, logged 1346 minutes of action on the field for the Chanticleer defense, and tallied three points on one goal and one assist.

The Chants will play one more exhibition contest at Winthrop on Aug. 11 before opening the 2021 regular season at home versus Charleston Southern on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. ET at the CCU Soccer Stadium.

2021 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Soccer Preseason Awards

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year

Sarah Sodoma, Arkansas State (Sr., F – Manchester, Mo.)

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

Megan McClure, Arkansas State (Sr., GK – Webster Groves, Mo.)

Preseason All-Sun Belt Team

F – Sarah Sodoma, Arkansas State (Sr. – Manchester, Mo.)

F – Morgan Cross, South Alabama (Jr. – Dunfermline, Scotland)

F – Jimena Cabrero, Georgia State (Jr. – Santander, Spain)

F – Marcela Montoya, Georgia Southern (Gr. – Cape Coral, Fla.)

MF – Lizzie Mayfield, Louisiana (Sr. – Atlanta, Ga.)

MF – Gracie Wilson, South Alabama (So. – Conyers, Ga.)

MF – Jolie Ryff, Georgia State (Jr. – Fayetteville, Ga.)

D – Mackenzie Cherry , Coastal Carolina (Sr. – Canton, Ga.)

D – Hailey Cloud, Arkansas State (Fr. – Union, Mo.)

D – Kamree Holloway, Georgia State (Jr. – Carrollton, Ga.)

GK – Megan McClure, Arkansas State (Sr. – Webster Groves, Mo.)

2021 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Soccer Preseason Coaches Poll

1. South Alabama (8) – 117

2. Arkansas State (2) – 110

3. Georgia State – 93

4. Coastal Carolina – 81

5. Louisiana (1) – 80

6. Texas State – 58

7. Little Rock – 53

8. App State – 46

9. Georgia Southern – 31

10. ULM – 29

11. Troy – 28

Courtesy – Sun Belt Conference, CCU