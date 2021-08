CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina women’s soccer contest against Charleston Southern scheduled for Thursday, August 19, has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Buccaneers’ program.

The two teams will look to reschedule the contest at a later date.

CCU will now prepare to welcome Wofford to the CCU Intramural Field on Sunday, August 22. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics