CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina women’s soccer head coach Paul Hogan announced the 2022 fall schedule on Wednesday. That includes eight home matches at the CCU Soccer Stadium. The 2022 slate includes contests versus the newest members of the Sun Belt Conference in James Madison, Southern Miss, Old Dominion, and Marshall.

The Chanticleers finished the 2021 season 6-9-2 overall and 4-5-1 in Sun Belt Conference play.



“We feel our non-conference schedule is challenging with very competitive matches,” Hogan said. “This non-conference schedule will challenge our young team and prepare us for a very difficult Sun Belt schedule. We have the unique position of playing all four new Sun Belt teams, giving us a mix of both old and new conference foes for 2022.”



Below is the 2022 schedule with exhibitions included:

August 10 vs. Winthrop (exhibition)

August 13 vs. High Point (exhibition)

August 18 vs. Jacksonville (home and season opener)

August 21 at College of Charleston

August 28 at UNC-Wilmington

August 31 vs. Charleston Southern

September 4 vs. Campbell

September 8 at Charlotte

September 11 at Stetson (FL)

September 16 vs. James Madison

September 22 at App State

September 25 vs. Georgia State

October 2 at Louisiana

October 6 vs. Southern Miss

October 9 at Old Dominion

October 16 at Georgia Southern

October 20 vs. Marshall

October 23 at South Alabama

October 27 vs. ULM

October 31-November 6 – Sun Belt Tournament in Foley, AL

BOLD – Sun Belt Conference Matchups

