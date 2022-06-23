Carvers Bay product and CCU junior Melissa Jefferson advanced to the USATF 100 meter semifinals on Friday after winning her heat on Thursday.

EUGENE, Ore. – The Coastal Carolina women’s outdoor track & field team saw three Chanticleer sprinters qualify for the semifinals in their respective events on day one of the USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships, Thursday night in Eugene, Oregon.

In the 400 meter hurdles, Shani’a Bellamy finished fourth in Heat 2 and 16th overall in the first round of the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 57.94 to earn a spot in the semifinals on Friday (10:10 p.m. ET).

Next on the track was Carvers Bay product and CCU junior Melissa Jefferson. The All-American crossed the finish line first in her heat and placed in a tie for seventh-place overall with a qualifying time of 11.04 in the 100-meters to move on to the semifinals on Friday night at 8:35 p.m. ET.

Rounding out day one for the Chants was Jermaisha Arnold. The sophomore raced to a third-place finish in her heat to place 18th overall and advance to the semifinals of the 400-meters on Friday night (11:25 p.m. ET) with a first-round time of 52.57.

CCU freshman MeKenze Kelley will start on Friday, June 24, as the women’s 400-meters (first round) is slated for 5:28 p.m. ET on day two of the 2022 USATF U20 Outdoor Championships.

Live results for the 2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships can be found here: https://results.usatf.org/2022Outdoors/.