NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Sun Belt Conference announced today the 15-member All-Sun Belt women’s basketball teams with Aja Blount and Deaja Richardson named to the All-Sun Belt first and third teams, respectively.

Blount, a graduate student, is a four-time All-Sun Belt selection having been named to the 2019-20 All-Sun Belt second team, the 2020-21 All-Sun Belt third team, the 2021-22 All-Sun Belt first team, and now the 2022-23 All-Sun Belt first team for her performances this year. The 5-11 forward led the Chanticleers with 17.2 points per game and 8.2 rebounds per game while scoring in double digits in 25-of-29 contests.

Richardson, a senior guard, picks up her first conference honor by being named to the 2022-23 All-Sun Belt third team. The Kernersville, N.C., native was second on the team with 13.9 points per game, 2.3 assists per game, and 1.6 steals per game.

Coastal Carolina will meet the Marshall Thundering Herd in the Sun Belt Conference Championships, on March 1, at 12:30 p.m. ET in Pensacola, Fla.