CCU’s Aja Blount named to Sun Belt women’s basketball preseason team

NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt released the first set of preseason honors today for women’s basketball. Senior Antoinette Lewis from South Alabama was chosen as the Women’s Basketball Preseason Player of the Year in a vote by the league’s 12 head coaches.



Lewis was one of only two players in the Sun Belt to average a double-double last season: 13.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. She led the conference with 5.1 offensive rebounds per game which ranked 2nd in the country and her 16 double-doubles were the 16th most nationally.



During her junior year, the 6’1” center also posted 61 blocks, 44 steals and 35 assists while shooting 52.5% from the field. She led the team in rebounds (311), blocks (61), steals (44), and was third in scoring (423).



Lewis finished second in the league in rebounds and blocked shots ending up in the top 45 nationally in both categories. She finished third in the SBC and ranked in the top 50 in the country in field-goal percentage. Lewis scored her 1,000th career point on Dec. 20, 2019 at East Tennessee State. She had 24 double-digit scoring games including six games with 20+ points, while finishing in double figures in rebounding 21 times.



Last year, Lewis was voted Sun Belt All-Conference Second Team and in 2018-19 was All-Conference First Team.



The league also announced its Preseason All-Sun Belt First, Second and Third teams. (See below.)



Tomorrow, the conference will announce the Preseason Coaches Poll.



This season, the 12 schools will be split into an East Division and a West Division and will play divisional opponents during the regular season to minimize travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The first conference games are set for New Year’s Day 2021. Additionally, all 12 schools will compete in the Sun Belt Conference Championship which will be held in Pensacola, FL.



Women’s Basketball Preseason Player of the Year

Antoinette Lewis, South Alabama

(#35, Sr, C – Memphis, Tenn.)



Women’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference First Team

Antoinette Lewis, South Alabama

Ty’Reona Doucet, Louisiana

Alexus Dye, Troy

Aja Blount, Coastal Carolina

Savannah Jones, South Alabama



Women’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference Second Team

Teal Battle, Little Rock

Pre Stanley, App State

Jasmine Robinson, Troy

Da’Nasia Hood, Texas State

Taylor Hosendove, Georgia State



Women’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference Third Team

Jireh Washington, Arkansas State

Claire Chastain, UTA

Brandi Williams, Louisiana

Felmas Koranga, Troy

Katie Ferrell, UTA

Courtesy – Sun Belt Conference